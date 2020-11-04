The Kaduna State Government, organisers of the maiden Kaduna International Marathon, have extended the sale of forms for the event slated for November 21.

The state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato said this in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Mato said that the extension was to allow more participants to register for the competition.

“The general public is hereby informed that the closing date for the sale of registration forms for the marathon has been extended to November 14.

”This is to give room for more participants to register for the competition,” he said.

The commissioner expressed delight at the level of registration so far and urged athletes who were yet to register to seize the opportunity to do so.

“Prospective participants should register online @ www.com Kaduna marathon.com Or Obtain the forms @ the Ministry of Sports Development, Kaduna State

Secretariat by Independent Way,” he said.

About 50,000 runners will compete for the 10,000 dollar cash prize at stake at the event which was expected to attract 10 elite athletes from across the world.