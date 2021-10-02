Organisers announce Slap Fight debut in Nigeria

The promoters of the “Slap Fight” on Saturday say the combat sport will make its debut in Nigeria this October.

Abdullrahman Orosanya, Executive Director, TKK Sport, promoter of Slap Fight Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement.

Orosanya, however, said a specific date was yet to be picked.

He said that plans were in top gear for the inaugural championship scheduled for Lagos in October, while the title fight would hold in December, also in Lagos.

Orosanya explained that Slap Fighting is a newly introduced sport in Nigeria, but had been modernised in Russia and had gained popularity in the US and some European countries.

He said: “Slap Fighting is a combat sport, or at least, a self-proclaimed combat sport.

“The origins of Slap Fighting are rather blurry, but the concept itself has been a long-time practice and has had its place in popular media.

“Slap Fight competitive style tournaments are much more modern. The era of modern Slap Fighting popularity was ushered in by Russian tournaments 2010 that pitted competitors against each other in competition.

“Presently, the championship is holding in the USA, Britain, Poland, Russia and South Africa with Nigeria been the newest bride.

“Plans are in top gear for the inaugural championship holding in Lagos state in October, while the title fight is slated for December, also in Lagos.”

Orosanya said the competition would be in four categories: Middleweight, Lightweight, Heavyweight and Super Heavyweight.

He added: “The rules of the competition is simple. Fighters compete with each other on the principles of the knockout stage.

“Two men stand face to face and take turns slapping one another with bare hands without head protection, the competitors take turns to slap one another hard around the face on the cheek with open hand.

“The win is decided by a knock-out or a judge’s verdict.

“One of the principal rules is that only the upper part of the palm can be used to strike only the cheek, without touching the jaw, temple or ear of the opponent.

“The championship is open to all athletes world-class competitors, high-profile influencers, and smack-talking rivals give and take their best shot to settle beefs and win the hard way.

“There will be a virtual training for both athletes and official preceding the championship to build the capacity of participants on the rules, modern fighting techniques and other new development in the Slap Fight sport.

“The resource team will be led by J T Tilley form Slap Fight Championship supported by coaches, instructors and athletes from Slap Fight and World Slap Fight Alliance.”