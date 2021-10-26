Organisers announce registration for 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have set November 1 for the official commencement for the 2022 race.

Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communication and Media for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, said this in a statement.

Thomas said: “Any interested participants in the February 12, 2022 race will have the chance to register online or by picking hard copy forms at the Marathon Office inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“The forms for the 2022 race will also be made available in selected Access Bank branches.

“Unlike the last edition which was restricted to only elite runners, the 2022 race will be open to all, including fun runners in the 10-km category.”

Thomas explained that across the world, road races had since returned to full capacity after the initial reduction in the number of participants and outright cancellations occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “We are back to full capacity just like the other top races across the world.

“With the return of the 10-km fun run, we should be having between 80,000 and 100,000 participants at the seventh edition of our yearly race.

“Already seen as the biggest one-day event on the continent, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is set to become the first marathon in Nigeria to organize the 7th edition.

“Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is also the first race to win a World Athletics Bronze Label in Africa after two editions and the first in the world to win the prestigious Silver Label after four editions.”

Thomas stated that the race ranks among the top 10 in the world and in terms of the number of participants, the Lagos race is proudly among the top five in the world.