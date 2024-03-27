Organisers announce date, categories for 3rd Cycling Lagos

The third edition of Cycling Lagos, one of the biggest cycling competitions in Africa, has been scheduled to be held between May 18 and 25, 2024.

The 2024 edition of the event, with the theme: “Sustainable Healthcare,: was announced in a statement on Wednesday.

It is aimed at promoting a healthcare policy that can deliver high quality care without damaging the environment.

Speaking on this in Lagos, Michael Efengbe, Project Coordinator, Cycling Lagos, said the event will include the Celebrity Race, Professional Challenge, Amateur Race, Corporate Contest and children race.

Efengbe said: “The Mini Tour of Lagos, a promotional race designed to demonstrate readiness for the final race, will be held on May 18, 2024.

“For the first time, the children’s race will be held simultaneously with the main event on May 25 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“At Cycling Lagos, we are very much concerned about the environment and that is why we are looking at a sustainable healthcare as a theme for this year’s event, to drive conversations on the need to embrace a healthcare policy that is environmentally friendly, a healthcare system that ensures the health needs of the current population are met without compromising environmental, economic or social resources for future generations.”

Efengbe said the event, which is expected to further promote cycling as a major sporting activity in the country, was designed to encourage Nigerians to embrace the culture of riding bicycles in their various communities for its health benefits.

He urged corporate organisations to participate in the corporate race category of the competition to promote a lifestyle that is environmentally friendly as the event is also aimed at championing healthy competition among corporate organisations in the country.

He added: “Corporate organisations through their participation are to encourage the general public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living.

“Corporate representatives will compete for medals, it will provide a platform for talent discovery and grooming (Children and Youth Participation), and professionals will compete for various categories of prizes.”

He urged interested participants to visit www.cyclinglagos.com to register for the event.

The grand finale of the second edition was held in Lagos on December 23, 2023.

The 2nd Cycling Lagos event was supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lagos State Cycling Association, Seven Up Bottling Company, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc and others.