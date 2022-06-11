Organiser relishes success of Kwara Inter- Secondary Volleyball Competition

Apata Ajele Secondary School, Asa Local government area of Kwara State defeated Government High School (GHS), Adeta 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17) to clinch the maiden edition of the Kwara Inter-Secondary School Volleyball Competition in Ilorin on Friday.

Earlier in the third place final, Erin-ile Secondary School edge Unilorin Secondary 2-0( 25-14, 25-20) to grabbed the third place final.

Among many other dignitaries at the event were; the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bolakale Mogaji, Caretaker Chairman of Kwara State Volleyball Association, Bashorun Kayode Bankole; former Director of Sports of Kwara State Sports Council, Tunde Kazeem; Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kwara State Chapter, Mallam Jimoh Bashir, sports philanthropist, Otunba Wale Richard and a host of others.

The chief organiser of the Volleyball competition, Dare Kuti was overly thankful for the successful hosting of the three day events.

The 2019 Nigeria Sports Journalist of the year said, “Appreciation to God who made these possible for us to see a successful ending of the maiden Kwara State Inter Secondary School Volleyball Competition in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Appreciation also goes to the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod for his constant support in ensuring volleyball gets to the nook and cranny of the country.

“Engineer Musa Nimrod, a man who believes in the grassroots inspired me to take a big step by organising the Inter Secondary School Volleyball Competition; without your support I don’t think the competition would have seen the light of the day.

“I want to thank the Kwara State Sports Commission led by Mallam Bolakale Mogaji, Kwara State Volleyball Association led by Bashorun Bankole, SA on Sports to Kwara State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Attahiru, Chairman of Nigeria Park Volleyball Commission, Major General Taritimiye Gagariga, The Chairman Board of Kwara State Television, Alhaji Hameed Adio, the Administrator of Kwara Football Academy, Alhaji Bako Ibrahim, the Chairman of Kwara United, Kumbi Titiloye, Mr Richard Alao (Walata), La Planet, Alhaji Mujeeb, ABS FC Director Of football Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, former Kwara State Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, Chief Executive Officer of Ajikaz Oil limited, Kazeem Ajibola and many other for the success of the competition.”

“I want to appreciate everyone that partnered and supported during the competition. To my colleagues in the media industry, you have been wonderful from the first day I conceived the competition till the last day; I do not take your support for granted”, Kuti said.

He called on well meaning Nigerians to come all out to support the growth of the sports in the State.

“As we begin this new phase of taking volleyball to the secondary schools in Kwara State, I am calling on well meaning Nigerians to assist in making this dream a reality”, he concluded.