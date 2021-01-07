The Organised Labour in Kebbi State has suspended its indefinite strike over unpaid leave grant and adjustment on the new minimum wage, among other demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress began the strike Tuesday midnight, after the ultimatum given to the state government lapsed.

The state Chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Halidu Alhassan, confirmed the development to a correspondent of the NAN.

Alhassan said: “We also suspended the strike because of the payment of gratuities.

“Secondly, we received assurance on the payment of leave grants.

“On Wednesday, we also received a letter from the State Head of Service for a meeting on the consequential adjustment, with a promise that government will pay annual increment and others.

“The government has met our demands on approval of the payment of gratuities and leave grants as well as the annual increment which will be done by the end of January month.”

The chairman urged the state workers to be at their respective working places as from Thursday.

NAN reports that other demands by the NLC and TUC are remittance of teachers pension contributions to Pension Funds Administrators and payment of gratuity to pensioners from 2017 to October 2018 as well as to commence payment of new retirees from November 2018 December to 2019.

NAN