Organised Labour calls for general salary review for civil servants

Organised Labour in Nigeria says there is need for general salary review for workers in the civil service.

Quadri Olaleye, President, Trade Union Congress, made the call during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebration.

The celebration on Sunday in Abuja had the theme: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2022 workers celebration was jointly organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC.

Olaleye said that the general salary review for workers in the civil service, police, armed forces and para-military is imperative due to high cost of living in the country.

According to him: “We demand an upward review of the salary of core civil servants, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, members of our armed forces and para-military agencies who make huge sacrifices to keep us safe.”

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for announcing salary increment for teachers and police officers in 2021.

He also called on relevant agencies of government to translate the presidential declaration from a promise to actual deposits in the bank accounts of the concerned workers.

He commended Mr President for exempting Permanent Secretaries from the Contributory Pension Scheme and also approved that they earned their salaries for life.

He said: “This is a good motivation for those who have devoted all their lives in the service of our nation and people.

“In the same vein, we demand the payment of gratuity to all retirees.

“What is good for retired Permanent Secretaries is also good for all retirees.”

The TUC president also said there is the need for the governments to renew the payment of gratuities to civil servants in the country.

According to him: “We urge governments at all levels to respect the provisions of the 2014 Pension Reform Act which did not remove the payment of gratuity to workers.

“We urge the federal and some state governments that had ceased paying gratuities to clear their arrears.

“It is gratifying that many private sector employers continue to pay gratuities.”

Olalaye, however, commended Lagos, Borno, Jigawa, Kebbi, Oyo, Kano, and Yobe States Governments for leading in gratuity payment.

He added that gratuity for retiring officers should be restored in public service to compensate for workers’ service years.

“We also call for immediate payment of a new minimum pension to Nigeria’s retirees whose retirement benefits are subject to such adjustment,” he said.

Olaleye, while thanking President Buhari for the recent increase of the retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 65 years, called on government for an upward review of the retirement age and years of service in the entire Public Service.

He added that certainly, what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.