Organised Immigration Crimes: UK strengthens collaboration with ICPC

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the fight against organised immigration crime through a deepened partnership with the British Home Office.

He spoke when a high-level delegation from the British Home Office International Operations Team paid a courtesy visit to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

Aliyu, represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu, emphasised that the Commission remains open to meaningful and strategic partnerships to combat all forms of corrupt practices, including transnational crimes such as immigration-related offences.

He reiterated the ICPC’s willingness to contribute its institutional expertise and investigative tools to support ongoing efforts under the framework of the Organized Immigration Crime Unit (OICU).

He also reiterated the Commission’s readiness to offer digital forensic support, particularly in the extraction and analysis of electronic evidence from digital devices, which is crucial in complex cross-border investigations.

The British delegation, led by its International Liaison Officer, Cora Oakley, explained that the visit aimed to update the ICPC on the current focus and strategic direction of the OICU.

The Unit, Oakley explained, was a collaborative initiative bringing together experienced investigators and prosecutors from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom to jointly combat organised immigration crimes.

He elaborated on the successes already recorded by the OICU, noting that several major investigations had resulted in arrests, with sustained efforts underway to dismantle criminal syndicates exploiting the immigration systems of both nations.

He highlighted the significant role that cooperation with Nigerian agencies like the ICPC has played in achieving these milestones adding that the British Government, through the Home Office, has provided vital support to the OICU in the form of training programmes, investigative software, operational equipment, and a dedicated vehicle to enhance the Unit’s mobility and efficiency.

Emphasising the importance of continuous collaboration and knowledge sharing, Oakley reiterated the UK’s unwavering commitment to addressing abuses of its immigration and visa systems through organised criminal networks.

He outlined plans to expand the capacity of investigators through intermediate-level training sessions and also announced an upcoming Immigration Crime Summit to be hosted in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, he revealed that the ICPC has been officially included as a key participant in the forthcoming UK-Nigeria bilateral talks scheduled for later this year, noting that the ICPC’s previous collaborations with the UK have been instrumental in shaping effective strategies and joint operations in tackling immigration-related corruption and organised crime.

The visit concluded with a mutual commitment to build on existing successes and strengthen the operational and strategic ties between the two countries in their shared mission to combat corruption and transnational organised immigration crime.

