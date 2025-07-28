Organ Harvest Saga: Why the court exonerated me, others – Medical doctor

Dr. Noah Kekere, the Proprietor of Murna Clinic and Maternity, Yanshanu, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, says he has been discharged and acquitted by the court over the allegation of organ harvesting leveled against him.

Kekere, who spoke to some journalists on Monday, said two state high courts sitting in Jos had found him and others arraigned over the matter innocent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kekere and two others were in November 2023 accused of removing one of the kidneys of his patient, Kehinde Kamaru, during an appendix surgery.

They were arrested by the Police and later charged to court for allegedly contradicting Section 58 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017, and punishable under sections 59 and 108 (1) of the code.

Kereke explained that in March and April this year, the courts discharged him and his colleagues following the report of the committee constituted by the Plateau Government to establish the veracity of the allegation against them.

Kekere, a Consultant on Public Health, said the three of them were arraigned over conspiracy, culpable homicide and alleged removal of kidney.

“The verdict was based on the report of the committee set up by the Attorney General of the state.

He said the committee, made up of experts, was set up by the state government to investigate the case and ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

“The committee came up with the findings that made the Plateau Ministry of Justice withdraw their charges against us.

“The medical investigation carried out on the woman cutting across angiography and Computed Tomography (CT) scan revealed that the woman was actually born with one kidney.

“So that is proof that it was a false allegation, and because of that, the charges were withdrawn, subsequently struck out, and the courts eventually discharged all of us,” he said.

Kekere further debunked the allegation that he had access to the courts and had bought his way out of the allegations levelled against him and his colleagues.

“I was arraigned in two courts, not one; I do not have access to any of the judges, and the state government was deeply involved.

“Do I have enough money to bribe everyone, including the experts in the committee that investigated the matter?

“Did I also bribe the experts in the Jos University Teaching Hospital to give false report that her kidney is quite intact as being alleged?

“I just want the public to accept this, that the truth is certain, and nobody can cover the truth. The truth has been revealed.” he said.

Kekere, who said that he had forgiven his accusers, thanked residents of the Yanshanu community and the state government for ensuring due diligence in the matter.

He, therefore, called on the state government to support him to reopen his facility that had been shut down for more than a year.

NAN reports that the case was dismissed on March 24, by Justice N.D. Shaseet of the State High Court 11, on the grounds that the case lacked merit, and that Kekere and his colleagues were wrongly accused.

Similarly, Justice G.D. Fwomyon of Plateau High Court 9, dismissed the case, citing lack of sufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the evidence presented by the complainants.

M.P. Mwasat, the prosecuting counsel, therefore, withdrew the charges after evaluating the forensic medical report from the state Ministry of Health.

