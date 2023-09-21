Organ harvest: FIDA calls for thorough investigation

The Plateau Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has called for thorough investigation into the alleged human organs harvest by one Noah Kekere, a suspected quack doctor.

The chairperson of FIDA in the state, Obioma Achilefu, who made the call in a statement on Thursday in Jos, urged the Police and other relevant agencies, to ensure no stone was left unturned in getting to the root of the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kekere was recently arrested after he was accused of harvesting a woman’s kidney during a surgery.

NAN also reports that the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), had dissociated itself from the suspect, insisting that investigations had revealed that he was not a medical doctor.

Achilefu, who expressed concern over the matter, said that if left unchecked, such criminal practices would cause many people, particularly women and children, serious health hazards.

“We are deeply worried about this growing trend, and wish to state that if left unchecked, will expose our people to serious health complications.

“In view of this, FIDA in Plateau wishes to call on lawmakers, healthcare professionals, health ministries, and departments, to take immediate action to denounce this unfortunate development in our society.

“We will follow up on the case until justice is served for the victims,” she said.

The Chairperson explained that FIDA was a globally recognised organisation committed to promoting, protecting, and preserving the rights of women and children.

‘`In Plateau, we have been tirelessly working to uphold justice, equality, and the rule of law.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, who have suffered from this horrific crime.

“It is our duty to ensure that justice is served, and that such acts are eradicated from our society,” Achilefu added.

She also called on the state government to implement relevant laws that had been enacted, to protect the rights of people, specifically women and children.

“Doing so will bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to fully account for their nefarious deeds.

“The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law 2022, and the Gender and Equal Opportunities Law 2015, are very relevant in this regard.

‘`We also implore all healthcare professionals to remain vigilant and uphold the highest ethical standards in their practice,” she stated.

She also called on NMA and other regulatory bodies to strengthen their oversight functions, and ensure that only licenced and qualified medical practitioners were authorised to perform organ transplantation procedures.

The Plateau FIDA scribe also urged all stakeholders in state to unite and work together to achieve justice for the vulnerable members of the society.

NAN reports that Kekere was arrested by the police after a businessman, one Alhaji Kamal, accused him of removing one of his wife’s kidneys during a surgery in 2018.

Kamal said that his wife, Kehinde, who had been suffering from chronic stomach pain for five years, was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom Community of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, Kekere carried out a medical diagnosis on his wife and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery, and so the operation was carried out.