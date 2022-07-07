Orderly killed in attack on Rivers State Deputy Governorship candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Dr. Innocent Barikor, has escaped a gun attack in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This development was confirmed by both his party and the Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday morning.

Barikor’s Police Orderly said to have been shot dead during the attack in front of a popular night club in the GRA of the state capital.

He was said to have left his office, also at the GRA, on Tuesday night for a meeting.

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed that the party’s running mate was attacked by assassins.

The party called for thorough investigation into the incident, asking the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to weigh in.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, also confirmed the development.

Iringe-Koko, however, said it was not a case of assassination.

She said: “It was not an assassination.

“Actually, a policeman was shot.

“I think he was the target because they saw him with a rifle.

“Nothing happened to the candidate.

“We are investigating the incident and the place has been surrounded.”