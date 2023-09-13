Ordega hails Oparanozie as she quits Super Falcons, club football

A Super Falcons player, Francesca Ordega has applauded her former teammate Desire Oparanozie for quitting club and country football.

The 29-year-old striker, who played for Wuhan Jianghan University in the Chinese Women’s Super League, opted to end her professional football career on Wednesday.

“To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now.

“I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country…” the lanky forward announced on her twitter handle.

Shortly after the announcement, Oparanozie’s longtime pal and national teammate, Ordega took to the social media to celebrate and thank her friend for her immense contributions to the game over the years.

She wrote, “Hey DIDI!!!! @desireoparanozie Thank you for sharing your expertise with all of us..

“Your career has been impressive, and your example is an inspiration to many young girls out there.

“I personally enjoyed all of the time we’ve worked together, and I will really miss you.

“I hope you have a wonderful retirement.

“Enjoy every bit of it, you’ve earned it..

“Super excited to see what comes next for you, enjoy your second act!!!”

Oparanozie has been a regular member of the Nigerian national team since 2010, participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments of 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023.