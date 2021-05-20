Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for celebrating the age-long Oranmiyan Festival.

The Yoruba Generalissimo said it is noteworthy that the Benin monarch truly identified with Yoruba history by bridging the gap between Yoruba and Benin Kingdom.

Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the Benin monarch had, through the festival sustained the traditional bond between Yoruba and Benin Kingdom, adding that posterity will be kind to the Benin monarch for projecting the tradition of the Yoruba race.

“With the new development, Oba Ewuare had demonstrated the need to sustain the age-long tradition and values of the Benin and Yoruba.

The Yoruba history had for a very long time established an enduring bond and relationship between Yoruba and Benin. So, it is of great importance to appreciate the Benin monarch, because such a move will surely translate to a better relationship between Yoruba and the Benin kingdom.

“I commend the spirit of the Benin monarch for reestablishing the old and existing bond between Yoruba and Benin Kingdom. The traditional bond between the Yoruba and Benin still endures till date. It can even be better because the Benin monarch actually understands what it takes to sustain the old tradition that had been established through history.

“In Yoruba history, Oranmiyan is the progenitor of the ancient town of Oyo empire, Yoruba see him as Oranmiyan – Akin Orun. After founding the Oyo empire, he later became the 6th Ooni of Ife. Today Alaafin of Oyo occupies the revered stool of Oranmiyan and up till today, Oyo people, through the Alaafin of Oyo, his Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, have been able to sustain the legacies of the Yoruba by celebrating Oranmiyan Festival in the past one decade.

“Yoruba and Benin share the same history and bond, especially, about Oranmiyan, who is the progenitor of the two ancient kingdoms. That is why it is very important for us to appreciate Oba Ewuare’s courage in sustaining that history, which will further enhance the relationship between the two kingdoms.”