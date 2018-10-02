Oracle appoints new Vice President for sub-Saharan Africa

Oracle has appointed Andrew Sordam as Vice President for sub-Saharan Africa.

Natassia Badenhorst, Corporate Communications Manager, South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa, Oracle, said on Tuesday that Sordam took over from Cherian Varghese.

Badenhorst said Sordam’s appointment was based on his expertise in transforming public and private bussiness in this digital era.

According to her, Sordam would drive Oracle’s emerging technology solutions to the next level in the region.

She said: “Sordam was most recently Vice President for Oracle’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service business across EMEA.

“He brings with him a keen understanding of what is required by both enterprise and public sector customers to transform their businesses in the digital era.”

Sordam said Oracle had been present in Africa for the last 30 years and had been investing on the continent aggressively for the last ten years.

“I am eager to be a part of the Oracle Africa team, watching them transform the face of business on the continent as they drive digital transformation success for our customers across the region says Andrew Sordam, Vice President for sub-Saharan Africa at Oracle.

Sordam said: “Digitalisation is permeating every industry and geography with cloud becoming an essential component of business transformation.

“Organisations across the continent are embarking on innovative digital transformation initiatives and I’m excited that these projects are driving the continent forward in ways we can only imagine.”

Corine Mbiaketcha Nana, Managing Director Kenya Hub covering East, Central and West Africa at Oracle said Sordam would enable Oracle bolster its African footprint.

She said he would lead the Oracle business and continental focus forward, further developing critical relationships and partnerships across the Oracle eco-system.