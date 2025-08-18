OPSH hands over 220 recovered weapons

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has handed over 220 small arms and light weapons recovered by its troops to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms.

Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, the Commander of the OPSH, handed over the weapons to the centre on Sunday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Oyinlola, who is also the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos, said the arms were seized during various operations.

“The operational successes recorded by troops of OPSH led to the recovery of 220 small arms and light weapons from criminal elements,” he stated.

He said the cache included 84 dane guns, 66 locally fabricated revolver rifles, 27 AK-47 rifles, eight locally made AK-47s, one submachine gun, and one automatic pistol.

Other arms included 20 locally fabricated pistols, four cartridge pistols, two revolver pistols, one pump action gun, and four double-barrel rifles among others.

According to General Oyinlola, troops also recovered 1,567 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 218 rounds of 7.62mm ball, and 56 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

He further listed 24 rounds of 5.56mm, two rounds of 12.7mm, six rounds of 0.44mm, 83 cartridges, and one 7.62mm blank round.

The GOC said the handover aligned with the mandate of the centre, which was established by the Federal Government in 2021 to curb illicit arms circulation.

He urged the public to support the government’s efforts to eradicate illegal weapons and promote a safer and crime-free society.

The commander commended his troops for their efforts and urged them to remain resilient, professional, and committed in the fight against insecurity.

Receiving the weapons, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Johnson Babatunde, Director-General of the centre, praised OPSH for its consistent efforts to curb the proliferation of small arms in society.

Represented by Abdul Eneche, Deputy Director-General of the centre, Babatunde recalled that OPSH had also handed over a substantial cache of arms in 2023.

Also Read

He said such measures would greatly aid efforts to address the pressing security challenges confronting the nation.

He said: “Virtually all the threats in the country: terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry, are fuelled largely by the spread of small arms.

“The more OPSH continues with this effort, the more it reduces the problem.

“I commend the operation for this giant stride.”

Babatunde urged all arms-bearing and law enforcement agencies across the country to emulate OPSH in curbing the proliferation of light weapons in the society.

Post Views: 0