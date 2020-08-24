For the first time in Nigeria, a smartphone brand dared to collaborate with a lifestyle Magazine to create a cover and cover story shooting photos with nothing but a smartphone.

OPPO Mobile made history by shooting a special Genevieve Magazine edition using the OPPO Reno 3 and launching the winners of Reno3 Urban 24 Modelling contest into limelight.

Although, this comes as no surprise to most, as OPPO Mobile Nigeria has always been relentless in the pursuit of excellence, with the kind of quality products the brand releases for the Nigerian market and its moves to impact the lives of the everyday Nigerians positively.

Emmanuel Somto and Jumoke Azeez, who emerged winners of the Urban 24 Modelling contest, graced the August cover of Genevieve Magazine alongside OPPO brand partner, Toke Makinwa.

The magazine featured a tell-it-all on their journey to stardom with the OPPO Reno3 being the star of the photoshoot.

Speaking on the Genevieve Magazine Cover unveil, Azeez said: “When I saw the cover, I had an indescribable feeling. It’s incredible how OPPO has touched my life. When we had the shoot and I saw that the OPPO Reno 3 phone was going to be used, I was a little nervous and I ended up being wowed with the outcome of the photos, the camera quality is top notch. I love it so much!”

Both Somto and Azeez won the male and female categories out of over 2,500 aspiring models who participated in the contest.

They were awarded N1 million cash each, brand new #OPPOReno3 smartphones and the opportunity to be the stars on the cover of Genevieve Magazine, as well as modelling deals with the OPPO Nigeria brand in future campaigns.

Speaking, Nengi Akinola, the Marketing Manager of OPPO Nigeria, emphasized that OPPO is indeed a brand interested in supporting Nigerian creativity and talent and as such will ensure that all fan engagements don’t just end at winning cash but go above and beyond to change the lives of the winners though new opportunities and limelight.