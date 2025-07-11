OPIT unveils groundbreaking AI Copilot to transform online learning for African students

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), an innovative global online university, has announced the launch of OPIT AI Copilot, an advanced artificial intelligence assistant designed to revolutionize digital learning.

This groundbreaking development is expected to significantly enhance access and support for its current and future students from across Africa.

With over 350 students from 80+ countries – including a growing number from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya – OPIT’s new AI Copilot provides a real-time, personalized educational experience that adapts to each student’s learning journey.

It is one of the first European institutions to introduce such a deeply integrated AI system into its learning platform.

The AI Copilot has been meticulously trained on over 3,500 hours of OPIT course video content, 131 courses, and 320 assessments developed over the past three years.

Thanks to this rich archive, it can offer highly contextual guidance, link directly to relevant sources, and adjust its support based on a student’s progress in their course modules.

“This is a game-changer for working professionals and students across Africa who are balancing education with careers and family responsibilities,” said Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder and Director of OPIT.

“It provides flexible, 24/7 access to mentorship and course support, helping our students overcome barriers of distance, time zones, and academic complexity.”

The AI Copilot goes beyond student assistance. During examinations, it automatically shifts into “anti-cheating mode”, restricting direct answers and acting as a basic research tool, ensuring academic integrity while still encouraging self-driven learning.

For faculty at OPIT, the AI Copilot provides tools to automate grading, generate learning materials, and offer feedback rubrics that can reduce assessment time by up to 30%, allowing more time for personalized instruction and curriculum design.

Unveiled at the “AI Agents and the Future of Higher Education” event hosted by Microsoft in Milan, the launch brought together top minds from global academic institutions, including IE University, the Royal College of Art, and others.

The event highlighted the transformative potential of AI in education, not as a shortcut but as a pedagogical shift.

“AI is now the environment in which we learn. But it brings cultural and ethical responsibilities,” said Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT and former Italian Minister of Education.

“We must build responsible bridges between human and artificial intelligence.”

With mobile-first transactions, communications, and learning on the rise across Africa, OPIT has also confirmed the upcoming launch of a mobile app this autumn.

The app will allow students to download exercises, summaries, and concept maps, making high-quality, AI-enhanced education more accessible to learners across the continent, even for those with limited connectivity.

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) is an accredited global online university offering Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in software engineering, AI, data science, and digital innovation.

Committed to accessible and career-relevant education, OPIT is building a future-ready academic model powered by technology and global inclusion.

