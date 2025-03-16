Opioid in prayer beads, cocaine going to Saudi, others intercepted

The desperate bids by some Drug Trafficking Organisations to move illicit consignments such as Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly, and others concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, female cloths to the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and United Arab Emirates through logistics firms and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos have been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

At least two of the suspects behind some of the aborted missions at the MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos State have already been arrested.

One of them is a 43-year-old businesswoman, Jakpor Egware May, who was nabbed at the Gate ‘C’ departure hall of the Lagos airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy on March 8, 2025.

When she was searched, 190 parcels of tramadol 225mg and another parcel of skunk, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from her luggage.

In her statement, May claimed that she bought the drugs herself with the intention to resell them in Italy.

At the export shed of the Lagos airport, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 11th March arrested

a 60-year-old suspect, Yahaya Fatai Ayinla, while attempting to ship a cargo containing cloths used to conceal 400grams of skunk going to New York, United States of America.

At some logistics companies in Lagos, efforts by drug traffickers to export over two kilograms of Loud, Molly, Tramadol 365mg, 225mg hidden in Vitamin C bottles and female clothes to the US were frustrated by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

Other shipments of 230grams of cocaine concealed in prayer beads, soles of locally made shoes and packs of board games heading to Saudi Arabia, Poland and UAE were equally intercepted between March 10 and 12.

