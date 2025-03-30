Opeyemi Bamidele, a shining star, Ekiti worthy ambassador in Senate – Akpabio 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has described the Leader of the 10th Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, as a star and a worthy Ambassador sent by Ekiti people to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio stated this in his brief remarks at the ceremony for the award of Doctorate Degree of Law (honoris causa) by the Ekiti State University on Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Jackson Udom, quoted him as saying,” Senator Bamidele, the leader of the Senate happens to be a star that Ekiti people sent to the Senate as an Ambassador. As far back as1992 he was a Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to the current president and Commander-in-Chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“President Tinubu and the 10th Senate are very proud of your son. I congratulate him and other awardees and admonish us all here to be happy when good things happen to others, so that good things will also come to you.

“The Ekiti State University has created a niche for itself because of the quality of its graduands over the year. Ekiti people are good and great people and they are well respected.

Also Read:

“The Ekiti State University is ranked number one amongst the state universities and number 12 amongst all the Universities in Nigeria and that is by no means a small feat. This University has produced great men, women leaders of today and future, who are making great strides in the country and beyond, and one of them is the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who is also an alumnus of this institution”.

Speaking further, Akpabio thanked the people of the state for standing by Governor Oyebanji, whom he described as a very humble and respectful public officer, saying, “Governor Oyebanji is the most Senate friendly governor in Nigeria. He is humble, loves the legislature and we have the highest regard for him.”

Akpabio assured the indigenes of the Senate’s readiness to ensure that fund is appropriated for the construction of the airport road. He promised to work with the relevant agencies of government to ensure that fund so far spent on federal roads in the state is refunded to the state.

The President of the Senate, later commissioned an ultra-modern event centre, an edifice constructed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in memory of his late mother, Mama Juliana Tinuola Bamidele.

Earlier in his speech, the Senate Leader, said the decision of the National Assembly to back the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, by President Tinubu was to save democracy in the oil producing state, adding that the Senate under the leadership of Akpabio would continue to work in the best interest of the country.

Post Views: 2