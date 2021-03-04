Notorious bandits’ group leader, ‘Rufai Maikaji’, and dozens of his men have been “neutralised’’ in Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who stated this on Thursday in Kaduna, did not expatiate on what he meant by “neutralisation’’.

“After painstaking checks with security agencies, and careful exploitation of numerous intelligence sources, the Kaduna State government can authoritatively confirm that ‘Rufai Maikaji’, a deadly bandit has been neutralised.

“Maikaji commanded more than a hundred fighters,’’ the commissioner stated.

Aruwan said the aerial mission in which “Maikaji’’ and his gang were neutralised was conducted in late February.

“On sighting ground troops, “Maikaji’’ and bandits under his command, escaped from Anaba village of Igabi Local Government Area where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals,’’ he added.

He stated also the prompt reaction from the air ended the reign of terror maintained by `Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.

“From further checks, `Maikaji’ and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

“They are also responsible for the same crimes in Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau, Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku and parts of Chikun axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road,’’ the commissioner stated.

Aruwan said the gang leader began his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni of Igabi Local Government Area.

“From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry.

“The aggressive pursuit of other accomplices who escaped the onslaught is in full swing and they will be caught sooner than later.”