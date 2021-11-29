Operatives evacuate gunmen killed during attack on Jos prison + Photos

The gunmen who stormed the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Sunday but got locked in have been evacuated.

This was confirmed by photographs from the prison on Monday showing the evacuation of the dead bodies of the gunmen.

Security personnel carried out the evacuation, using the Black Maria of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The gunmen had at about 5:30pm on Sunday stormed the prison.

They disguised as visitors when they arrived.

However, they started shooting sporadically, with the armed guards on duty responding adequately.

This resulted in a forced error on the part of the gunmen.

They were eventually holed up inside the prison, part of which they had set on fire.

With reinforcement, the security operatives engaged them, leading to their death.

There has been no official statement on the number killed.

However, eight of the prisoners that escaped had been recaptured.

Security had also been beefed up at the prison, with operatives of Operation Safe Haven deployed.

The photographs are courtesy of the News Agency of Nigeria and its Photojournalist, Sunday Adah.

