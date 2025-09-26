Operational visit: Army Operations Chief urges commanders to sustain momentum, adopt innovative approaches

Army Chief of Operations, Major General Uwem Bassey, has charged field commanders of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), to sustain operational momentum and embrace innovative strategies in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the North East region.

Maj Gen Bassey gave the charge during an operational assessment visit to Headquarters Theatre Command OPHK, Maiduguri, between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 September 2025.

This was according to a statement issued by Sani Uba (Lieutenant Colonel), Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, on Friday.

The visit, conducted on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, was aimed at assessing operational effectiveness, boosting troops morale, ensuring strategic alignment, and providing direct support in the theatre.

Speaking during the tour, the Army Operations Chief conveyed the COAS’s commitment to directly engage with commanders, review progress, and address challenges requiring immediate intervention.

He urged troops to “go all out, dominate every space, and deny terrorists freedom of action,” stressing that fresh and innovative approaches were vital to achieving decisive outcomes.

Maj Gen Bassey also emphasised jointness in operations, calling on land, maritime, and air components of OPHK to sustain and strengthen cooperation with other security agencies.

He commended the synergy already achieved, noting that collective effort remained crucial in dismantling terrorist networks.

The visit featured interactive sessions with sector and component commanders, during which operational matters and challenges were extensively discussed.

His tour covered key locations including 21 Armoured Special Brigade, Bama; 151 Battalion, Banki Junction; 152 Battalion, Banki; and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bula Yobe.

At each location, he was separately briefed by formation and unit commanders on operational activities and challenges.

Maj Gen Bassey assured them that issues raised would be given urgent attention.

He appreciated troops on their impressive battle performance and urged them to sustain the operational tempo.

While addressing troops, Maj Gen Bassey reiterated the Nigerian Army’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and cowardice in the theatre.

He urged personnel to make full use of available firepower to decisively deal with terrorists, maintaining an aggressive posture to dominate their areas of operation.

He also interacted with members of the Hybrid Forces and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conveying the appreciation and encouragement of the COAS.

He reminded them of their vital role as sons of the soil in defending their communities, urging them to remain loyal, courageous, and steadfast.

Maj. Gen. Bassey cautioned against acts of double-dealing, warning that intelligence leaks to terrorists undermine troops and endanger local communities.

He charged all personnel and auxiliary forces to remain focused and resolute, declaring: “Some may appear friendly by day but act as enemies by night. Such conduct will not be tolerated.

“We must all stand firm, remain disciplined, and fight with every resource at our disposal until terrorism is decisively defeated.”

He assured that troops, working in close coordination with other components and agencies, would continue to sustain aggressive operations to dominate the battlefield and deny terrorists freedom of action.