‘Operation Sharan Daji’ rescues 80 abductees in Zamfara

The Air Component of Operation Sharan Daji has carried out several air strikes around Dumburum Forest rescuing 80 abductees, the Acting Force Information Officer, Maj. Clement Abiade, has disclosed.

Abiade made this known in a press statement in Gusau on Saturday.

He said the abductees consisted of men, women and children from some communities in Zamfara.

He said the operation was carried out last week through a simultaneous action with land soldiers keeping vigil on all exits, which frustrated the bandits.

The spokesman also said six persons suspected to be bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers were arrested while several weapons, ammunition and rustled animals were also recovered during the operation.

He said those arrested would be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

He, however, regretted that six of the soldiers on the operation lost their lives in gun battle with the bandits who ambushed them near Bini village of Maru Local Government Area.

He noted that the operation would remain resolute on its mandate of tackling the menace of the bandits in Zamfara.