Operatives of Operation Rainbow, a Plateau State Security Outfit, have cracked down on a notorious illicit drug peddling market located within the Government Secondary School, Gangare in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

During the operation, which was carried out on Sunday night, 16 suspected drug dealers were arrested.

DSP Ezekiel Azi, who led the operation, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Jos, adding that it acted on credible information and tracked down the drug peddlers.

Azi explained that investigation revealed that the illicit drug market operates daily within the premises of the school.

He said the situation attracted buyers and sellers from other parts of the city, thereby posing serious threats to lives and property of innocent citizens.

He said: “We carried out the operation with support from Neighborhood Watch and Vigilante groups yesterday night.

“We acted on credible information that on daily basis, between the hours of 6pm to 9pm, sale of hard drugs and other illicit activities take place within the premises of GSS Gangare.

“The successful operation led to the arrest of 16 drug dealers.”

Azi added that the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.

He, however, said one of the suspects, arrested with a military identity card, had been handed over to the Department of State Services for further investigation.

NAN reports that recently Governor Simon Lalong had pledged to deal decisively with miscreants and criminal elements threatening the peace of the state under the influence of drugs or otherwise.

Lalong said that the state would remain a no-go-area for criminals, adding that he would not rest until he defeated them.

NAN.