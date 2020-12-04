The Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE says it has reliable information that some unscrupulous elements engage in collaborating with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and other criminal elements in the society despite the obvious implications and the dangers.

The troop’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Isa, the level of collaboration and support ranged from providing information and intelligence on troops and law abiding citizens, to logistics supply and trading with the terrorists.

He stated that certain communities in the general areas of Benisheik, Jakana, Mainok, Magumeri, Gajiram and Gubio, all in Borno State, have been identified as harbouring these unpatriotic and heartless criminal elements.

Isa noted that this accounts for the high level of terrorists activities and general insecurity that results in casualties in those areas.

He also said that the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to inform all those involved in the acts to stop it forthwith.

Isa stated that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law as the troop will not tolerate anyone sabotaging its concerted counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts through collaboration with the Boko Haram Terrorists.

The Deputy director noted that troops may be compelled to come out hard on any community or groups that support, collaborate with terrorists in any way, form, act as buffer or harbour zone to the criminals.

He also warned all groups or communities hobnobbing with Boko Haram/ISWAP to sever such relations or the military will take drastic action against such defaulters.