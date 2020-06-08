The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said opening of the church at this time will only endanger people’s lives as they would be exposed to contracting Coronavirus Disease.

Bakare stated this on Saturday in a sermon on YouTube.

He said it was not yet time to open places of worship despite the pressure being put on the government by clerics of both the Muslim and Christian faiths.

He said: “I’m so sorry for our country at this juncture.

“I’m so sorry that we are pressurising the government to open churches and to open mosques.

“You want calamity upon calamity.

:The church has not been closed.

“Nobody can close the church.

“Yes, it is true that buildings are closed, but the church is marching on.

“No one can close the church.

“And government can shut down the buildings, they cannot force us to go back because I’m not going to endanger the lives of our people.”