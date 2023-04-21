Open Grazing: Delta inaugurates first batch of livestock management operatives

The Delta State Government on Thursday inaugurated the first batch of 45-man Livestock Management Operatives in line with the provision of its law to regulate open grazing in the state.

Dr. Godfrey Enita, Chairman, State Livestock Management Committee and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, performed the inauguration.

He did this at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps State Command Headquarters in Asaba.

Enita, in his address, recalled that the state government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Tuesday inaugurated the State Livestock Management Committee.

According to him, the committee was inaugurated with a change to implement the state livestock, breeding, rearing and marketing regulations Law, 2012 in the best interest of the citizens of the state.

He said: “The law is basically enacted to among others stop open grazing of livestock, encourage sustainable humane breeding, production and husbandry and marketing of livestock.

“It is to prevent herders and farmers crisis with its attendant loss of lives and investments, which is a threat to the state’s drive for food security and to enhance safety and harmonious living among herders and farmers in the state.

“It is with great joy and an auspicious occasion of passing out parade and inauguration of the first batch of 45-man state livestock management operatives.”

Enita noted that the DLMO had been trained in basic course for operative, adding that they would be directly supervised by their respective Local Government Area Special Taskforce.

He said that their major role was surveillance and providing information on potential threats with regards to farming and herders issues to the LGA special Taskforce and security agencies in their area.

The DLMC chairman said the committee had before now created the needed awareness on the demands of the law to critical stakeholders.

The stakeholders include Arewa community, Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Cattle Dealers and resident Fulani herders.

“While thanking the governor for providing the logistics for the training of the DLMO, I implore all stakeholders to cooperate and support the operatives in the course of their duties,” Enita said.

Earlier, the NSCDC State Commandant, Suleiman Jimoh, represented by the Head of Department, Critical National Assets Infrastructure, DCC John Ozowara, assured that the operatives were fully trained to assume their duties.

He lauded the state government for the programme, adding that the operatives were fully trained of the rudiments of Alternative Dispute Resolution for state livestock operation management and peace resolution which would guise their operations.

According to Jimoh, the DLMO are ready and can go into the field to do what is required of the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highpoint of the event was the parade, inauguration and presentation of certificates to the DLMO by the DLMC Chairman.