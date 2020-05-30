The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries says the death of Dr. Maikanti Baru, former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, is a huge loss to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General, disclosed this in a condolence message released in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Baru died after a brief illness in Abuja as confirmed by the spokesman of NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

Barkindo described Baru as a hardworking and committed person who believed in transparency and accountability.

He said: “Dr Maikanti Baru was a good and hardworking professional whom l had absolute confidence in both as his colleague in NNPC and, later, as GMD.

“As GMD of NNPC he repositioned the Corporation and the Nigeria’s oil Industry.

“He was workaholic, cerebral, humane, godly and kind-hearted,:

He prayed God almighty to grant his soul rest and expressed condolences to the family, the oil Industry and Nigeria at large.

NAN reports that Baru, 60, was at the helm of NNPC affairs from July 4, 2016 to July 7, 2019 when he retired.

He was born in July 1959 in Misau, Bauchi State and attended Federal Government College, Jos for his secondary education, where he graduated in 1978.

He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1982 and doctorate in Computer Aided Engineering from the University of Sussex.