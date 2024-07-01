Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge: Sanwo-Olu provides update + Photos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has provided an update on the level of work on the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and other arterial roads connecting it.

The update, on Sunday, followed a visit to the project site by the governor and his aides as workers were met on site.

The project is being handled by Julius Berger Plc.

Writing on his X handle after the visit, Sanwo-Olu said: “The bridge was designed to address major traffic issues and provide alternative routes for motorists traveling from Toyin, Allen, Opebi to Ojota.

“Once finished, it will benefit those commuting from Maryland to Ikeja and surrounding areas.

“The team also visited other strategic ongoing projects such as the construction of Abiola-Onijemo link Road with bridge, Ikeja Urban Regeneration Project, Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road at Maryland, and Agidi Demurin and Church Street Network in Kosofe Local Government Area.

“Despite the weather challenges, contractors are working diligently to meet project deadlines.

“The completion percentages of some projects are as follows: Arowojobe Link Bridge and Road at seventy-seven percent, St Finbarrs Road at seventy percent, Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with Bridge at eighty percent, Ikeja GRA regeneration project at eighty-nine percent, and Opebi-Mende Link Bridge and Roads at eighty-five percent.

“These projects reflect our commitment to delivering top-notch infrastructure and driving economic growth for the benefit of all residents.”