Opebi Link Bridge: Lagos announces traffic diversion

The Lagos State Government has said the traffic diversion plan for the re-construction of Thomas Ajufo inwards Sheraton Link Bridge axis will last for four weeks.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said the diversion, due to the ongoing construction of the Opebi Link Bridge, would start from October 16.

Osiyemi said alternative routes would be available to motorists and other road users during the diversion period.

He said: “Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed.

“Also, motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys.”

He advised motorists to obey traffic signs and the directive of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.