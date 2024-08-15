OPC’s 30th Anniversary: Planning committee unveils activities, plans

The leadership of the pan-Yoruba cultural organisation, Oodua People’s Congress, has unveiled a series of activities to celebrate its 30 years of existence, describing the celebration as a major milestone in Nigeria’s history.

Chairman, Planning Committee, OPC 30th anniversary, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, stated this at a news briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing was held at Oodua House, 14, Ezekiel Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to Raheem: “It is a major milestone because the OPC that was formed on Monday, August 29, 1994, under one roof and chamber of a prominent Senator, today has transited to become a global phenomenon.

“Today the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has lived beyond the expectations of many and has been able to weather the storm, through thick and thin.

“Today, we have many stories of our successes to tell the world.

“And the anniversary will surely open the doors of opportunities for the world to know how the OPC has fared in the last three decades.”

Also Read:

Prof. Raheem, who is also the Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, disclosed that a 30-man committee, two months ago, was inaugurated and saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the planning and execution of all the programmes slated for the 30th anniversary.

He added: “The committee, under my leadership as the Chairman of the Planning Committee, has prepared fully for the series of activities for the week-long programme of the anniversary.

“At the outset, we inaugurated a 30-man committee, which was later broken down into 10 sub-committees for proper coordination and effectiveness.

“In our efforts to ensure a topnotch and successful outing, the planning committee came up with a nine-day-long programme that would climax with the grand reception at 10 Degree Events Centre in Lagos on Thursday, August 29.”

The committee chairman, while reeling out the activities, said: “Part of the events and programmes scheduled for the OPC at 30 anniversary is the prayer to the Almighty God.

“That is Day 1 of the week-long programme

“This special event is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 23,2024.

“The event is a Thanksgiving Programme by the OPC.

“The second day, which is the Day 2 of the programme, is slated for Saturday, August 24, 2024.

“The programme includes visits to special places like the Old People’s Home.

“Special visit to Pacelli School of the Blind and Deaf is the programme slated for Day 3.

“And it will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

“Day 4 is on August 26, 2024 and we are visiting Modupe Cole and also those that are physically challenged.

“The reason for the visits is to show that OPC is a caring organisation that extends its sympathy to the less-privileged.

“It is a way to express our appreciation to God for the grace to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the organisation.

“We want to show our appreciation to God by giving the little we have to the aged and the old, to the needy and blind and also to those that are physically challenged.

“That singular gesture is to tell the world that the OPC under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is committed to impacting the lives of the downtrodden in our society.

“We have been doing all these for the past two decades through the Gani Adams Foundation, but the new move is in the spirit of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the OPC.

“To the glory of the Almighty God and for the service of humanity the N1 billion Legacy Project, tagged: ‘Oodua House,’ would be commissioned officially as part of the programmes slated for the 30th anniversary.

“This special commissioning is slated for Tuesday, August 27.

“These are the activities for Day 5.

“The commissioning will be held here in Ikeja as we conduct our guests round the facility.

“It is also my pleasure to let you know that on Day 6, which is slated for Wednesday, August 28, it is the Heroes’ Day and as we celebrate the living and the enduring projects of the OPC, we have also dedicated this special day for the remembrance of the heroes of the OPC’s struggle.

“Those that paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle of the organisation.

“On that special day, we shall all gather here to honour their memories.

“On Thursday August 29, that is the D-day for the grand finale.

“On this special day, there is going to be a lecture and public presentation of a book on the trajectory of the Oodua People’s Congress as one of the foremost organisations in Nigeria.

“The book, with the title: ‘Oodua People’s Congress at 30: The Journey so far,’ is an historic document of the trajectory of the OPC in the last three decades and such detailed analysis of the OPC struggle will be presented to the public officially on that special day of the grand finale.

“The grand reception will be held on Thursday, August 29.

“On that day, prominent Nigerians will be invited from all walks of life to celebrate with us in a grand style.

“On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, we shall draw the curtain of the OPC 30th anniversary with the Leadership and Grassroots Day.

“This is the day that was specifically organised for both the leadership and members at the grassroots to meet and party together.

“The event will be held at 16/22 Ibido Street, Blue Roof Event Centre, Oke Koto, Agege, Lagos.

“Going forward, we are doing everything that is possible to ensure a hitch free event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Chairmen of the 10 sub-Committees and their members for their dedication and strong support.

“Finally and specially, let me express my utmost appreciation to the indefatigable 15th Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for the support so far.

“Iba has been playing the role of a father to the committee.

“We have made tremendous progress through his hosting our meetings, his wealth of experiences and contacts.

“And this has been the motivation that has been keeping us going for the past six weeks.”

Post Views: 0