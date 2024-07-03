OPC’s 30th anniversary, a major milestone in Nigeria’s history – Prof. Raheem

Chairman of the Oodua People’s Congress’s 30th anniversary planning committee, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, on Tuesday said the 30 years anniversary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation is a major milestone in Nigeria’s history.

He spoke with journalists at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, while unveiling the programmes of activities scheduled for the 30th anniversary of the organisation.

Prof. Raheem, who is also the Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, said the committee has come up with an eight-day week- long inclusive programme that would climax with the grand reception in Lagos on Thursday August 29.

He said the planning committee of the anniversary has been broken down into sub- committees, with each having its chairman, in order for them to be coordinated and effective in the discharge of their different but complementary roles as members of the committee.

“I am privileged to be the chairman

of the newly-constituted committee for the 30th anniversary of the OPC.

“We have a 30- man committee, which has also been broken down into 10 sub- committees for proper coordination and effectiveness.

“Our responsibility is to plan and organise quality and intellectual events that would continue to be a reference point in Nigeria for a very long time to come.

“Part of the events scheduled for the OPC at the 30th anniversary is the Prayer to the Almighty God, and visits to special places like the Old People’s Home, School of the Blind and Deaf and also to those that are physically challenged.

“Another milestone is the official commissioning of the one- billion naira Legacy Project tagged the “Oodua House” in Ikeja, Lagos.

“We have also dedicated a day for the remembrance of the heroes of the OPC’s struggle; those that paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle of the organization.

“There is going to be a lecture and public presentation of a book on the trajectory of the OPC as one of the foremost organizations in Nigeria.

“The grand reception will be held on Thursday August 29.On that day, prominent Nigerians will be invited from all walks of life to celebrate with us in a grand style”.

In his remark, the Secretary of the anniversary committee, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo, who is also the General Secretary of the OPC, said the 30th anniversary of the Oodua People’s Congress is to further appreciate God for the grace to sustain the organization.

“OPC has gone through a lot as an organization, but we thank God that in those difficult moments, we are able to surmount the challenges.

“We thank God for giving our amiable leader and father, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, the grace and wisdom to steer the ship of the organization successfully without any crisis.

“It is worth celebrating and all the newly-constituted committees are up to the task to ensure that the big event, which is the celebration of the 30 years anniversary of the organization, will not only be the talk of the town, but such a refreshing memory of great achievements that will linger in the memory of many for a very long time to come,” he said.

Apart from the Chairman and the scribe, other chairmen of the sub- committees are Chief Dauda Asikolaye- (Finance), Chief Oyinlola Awe- (Logistics), Chief Segun Ajiboye (Publicity), Comrade Kunle Raji- (Security) Amb.Olugbenga Onasanya (Protocol), Amb.Isreal

Also Read:

Obatungashe(Contact), Chief Barr. Yinka Oguntimehin (Strategic)and Comrade Odumosu Olajide (Branding and entertainment).

Others include Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji, Chief Musediq Jimoh, Alhaji Mutairu Adeshina, Dr Abiola

Rauf, Chief Durola Oke, Alhaji Jamiu Akinwunmi Ambassador Ibrahim Lawal, Abimbola Famojuro, Tolu Ajibade, Kehinde Aderemi, Samson Oseni, Comrades Muibi Animashaun, Olaolu Owosho, Adeyemi Aboderin, Oluseye Atanda, Koleosho Ibrahim, Olasheu Adedokun,Olamide Adeshina and Ademuyiwa Tonade.