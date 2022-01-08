OPC to Buhari: Return Nigeria to regionalism before 2023 elections

The Oodua People’s Congress has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 elections.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group gave the charge in a communique issued at the end of its first meeting in the year.

The meeting was held at the group’s Secretariat, Oodua House, in Lagos.

The communique was signed by its General Secretary, Babajide Tanimowo.

Expressing worry at the present security situation in Nigeria, the OPC also urged President Buhari to use the remaining months of his eight-year administration to solve the problems associated with rising insecurity as well as the failing structure of the country.

The OPC, however, applauded the Federal Government for declaring bandits as terrorists, just as it called on Buhari to expose the sponsors of the bandits as a way of unravelling the mystery behind the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

It said: “This is the most critical moment of Buhari’s administration, where he needs to be honest with himself, especially, on issues of insecurity and the failing structure of this country.

“Whether you call it restructuring or regionalism, certain decisions must be made in order to save Nigeria from this misdirection. That is why it is key and expedient for president Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 elections.”

The group also sounded a note of warning to initiators of a purported mega accord of 57 socio-cultural groups and organisations backing the pro-restructuring of the South West presidency, insisting that OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, was not in an accord with any group.

It said the group will not allow any group or association to use its name for political reasons.

It said: “We have made our position known in the media that we are not in any accord with any group for any reasons, however, we will not take it lightly with any individual or group that uses OPC’s name for political purposes as the 2023 elections draw nearer.”

While urging all the South West governors to synergise and give the Southwest Security Network, better known as Operation Amotekun, the necessary support, the OPC reiterated its support for Amotekun, including Southwest Security Stakeholders Group and other local security outfits in the region, adding that the security of the South West is key to the progress of the region.

The OPC, while expressing concern at the deaths of five prominent Yoruba monarchs within a month, said there is urgent need for prayer and spiritual guidance, even as it said there is the need for peace and unity to reign among the monarchs.

The group also promised to preserve the sanctity of the traditional institution across the region.