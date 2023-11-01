OPC sacks National Organising Secretary, offers reason

The National General Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress, Babajide Tanimowo, said former Organising Secretary, Alhaja Fausat Bankole, popularly known as Iya Festac, was dismissed because of her alleged unethical behaviour.

The National General Secretary offered the explanation in a statement he made available to the media on Wednesday.

Tanimowo stated that the situation that led to the expulsion of Alhaja Bankole was thoroughly investigated and she was allegedly found guilty of the act that was capable of soiling the image of the organisation.

He said: “This is to notify the public that Alhaja Fausat Bankole is no longer a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

“She was dismissed as a result of her allegedly unethical behaviours and her expulsion had been ratified by the highest decision making organ of the organization, which is the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council NCC (NCC).

“We urge the public not to relate with with her on behalf of the OPC, as a new national organizing secretary will be appointed to take over the leadership of the department.

“OPC will continue to promote the true ideology of the organization and also promote the cause of the Yoruba race.

“And in doing that, we will not allow any individual member to soil the image of the organization.”