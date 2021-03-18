The Oodua People’s Congress has condemned the murder and arson charges preferred against three members of the group that handed over notorious kidnap warlord, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili, to the police.

The three members of the group: Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem and Hassan Ramon, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Oyo State Chief Magistrates Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan on a six-count charge, including conspiracy, arson and murder.

The group, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said it was shocking for the police to accuse the three members of murder and arson, adding that it will seek justice in the case.

Oguntimehin said: “It is most unfortunate that the police have twisted the narratives, accusing our members of arson and murder.

“The police decision against our members was nothing but a misplaced one and it was discouraging.

“People tend to be discouraged most times when things like these happen because there is no way organisations like ours that have the capacity to assist the police in ensuring effective security of people will continue without giving it a thought.

“But we wouldn’t be discouraged in our effort.

“We will always play our roles in ensuring that our region is safe against criminal elements.”

Recall that the OPC alongside the joint team of Ibarapa security had on March 7, 2021 arrested Wakili and three others after several attempts that culminated in a gun battle.

Wakili, a notorious kidnap kingpin, was nabbed barely seven days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside four others by the Oyo State chapter of the OPC on the directives of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

He was arrested around 7am, and was handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo Ora, Oyo State, from where the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The handing over of Wakili and his gang to the police and the eventual arrest and detention of the three OPC members generated a lot of controversies.

However, the police later released the OPC chieftains on bail, but later charged them to the Magistrates Court.

They were ordered remanded in prison.