The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The group under the supervision of the Oyo State coordinator of the Gani Adams-led OPC, Comrade Rotimi Olumo, also made huge progress with the arrest of the Second-in-Command to dreaded kidnapper, Wakilu, Isiaka Muhammadu.

The arrest was made around 1pm on Friday, while the OPC was on a search mission for the dreaded Wakilu, who had been terrorising the area.

Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5pm, had given vital information that led to the arrest of the kingpin.

The suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of residents of the community.

The four suspects have been handed over to the police and they are presently at the Ago Ranger of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps headquarters in Igbo Ora.

Meanwhile, the search mission, according to the Coordinator, is still on going as the OPC was determined to rid the entire South West of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The development was part of the success recorded through the recent South West Security Stakeholders Group held in Lagos.

Olumo said: “We are determined to rid the South West of criminal elements, including kidnappers and bandits.

“We are always ready to complement the efforts of the police and the South West Security Network (Amotekun) in the state, and we will not relent in this efforts.”