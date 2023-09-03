OPC: 29 years of restoring hope of Yoruba race, by Kehinde Aderemi

Last Tuesday, August 29,the Oodua People’s Congress(OPC) led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams celebrated 29th anniversary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization in grand style.

The day was, naturally,an unusual coincidence. There are spiritual and meaningful connection between the date-Tuesday August 29, and OPC was 29 on the day of the weekly National Coordinating Council meeting.

Beyond that,the messenger of hope, the torchbearer of the struggle for the emancipation of Yoruba race, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams was away in Egypt for the official inauguration of the Egypt chapter of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU).

As the Yoruba generalissimo was busy spreading the gospel of unity, peace and cultural rebirth in the North African country,he also sent words and prayers for all members of the national coordinating council (NCC), giving his nod for members to mark the day with fanfare.

After the normal singing, rejoicing and merriments,the leaders of the group later cut the cake as symbol of celebration.

In truth,August 29 will always be remembered as historic in the annal of Nigeria and Yorubaland in particular.

It was the day Otunba ,now Aare Gani Adams and 8 other Yoruba sons and daughters came together to form the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Mushin, area of Lagos.

It was an idea,and a project that had the support of the most high God,and that of some prominent men of fate.

The reason for establishing such a self- determination organization was to rescue Yoruba race from socio-political bondage and slavery triggered by the annulment of the June 12 1993 election believed to have been won by the late Aare Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola of blessed memory.

OPC stood its ground that the late Abiola’s mandate given to him in a free and fair election by Nigerians be restored without much ado.

But the military junta under the late dictator,Sanni Abacha would not listen.He arrested the late Abiola, put him in jail,and went against the wishes of the mass of the people, including all pro-democracy groups and activists.

It was a hell on earth as Nigerians couldn’t breathe.Our hope,courage freedom,and determination were put to test by the Abacha government.

However,since its inception in 1994, OPC had fought many battles, both within and outside the organization.

But in all the battles, the Yoruba socio- cultural organization had triumph by becoming the most formidable socio-cultural organization in Nigeria till date.

Thanks to the courage,vision and transformational agenda of Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams,who became the leader of the OPC at age 23.

And transformed the organization to becoming one of the most viable organizations representing the interest of Yoruba race.

Under Aare Gani Adams’ leadership, OPC has transited from unknown self determination organization to becoming a brand and an acorn tree with branches across the 36 states of Nigeria (including the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja) with a sister Diaspora organization- the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) that is presently in 97 countries across the seven continents of the world.

In the last 29 years,OPC has been the voice of the Yoruba people.

The organization has championed Yoruba cause diligently without looking back.

Today, OPC has transited from a group of illiterates,criminals,errand boys, uncultured,violent vagabonds to a noble,and well-cultured,brand and organization with reputable Lawyers, Accountants, Teachers Media personalities,Doctors, Publishers, business men and women as members,with huge population of over seven million members across Nigeria.

And happily,OPC has remained the most formidable organization in the south west with various successes to its credit.

Interestingly,the story of OPC,as well as the challenges,successes are story for another day.

But in doing justice to the 29th anniversary of the organization, I found it very pertinent to go down the memory lane and avail my readers,the opportunity to know a little about how God has used Aare Gani Abiodun Ige Adams to change and transform the OPC and save Yoruba land from possible socio- political interregnum.

Apart from the successes recorded by the OPC in defending the interest of Yoruba race, I am happy to tell the world that in the last 29 years, OPC had succeeded in liberating the Yoruba from the bondage of cultural enslavements.

Today, OPC through the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF)has evolved into a cultural promotion outfit, celebrating over 45 cultural promotion activities and festivals annually across the south west.

By engaging in cultural promotion activities,OPC has helped in no small measure by bridging the gap between our past and the reality of the present.

By celebrating our festivals across the south west,OPC has helped to sustain in cultural identity including our language culture and tradition by reclaiming the lost glory of Yoruba race.

All these and many others have become the fulcrum of the Yoruba self determination organization and the testimony of all members of OPC across Nigeria.

For instance,four years ago when OPC celebrated its 25th anniversary in Lagos,two things happened.

First,the organization appreciated those that had stood by it and gave exemplary awards of recognition to some eminent Yoruba sons and daughters that played key roles during the trying period of the organization.

Second,the OPC remembered the sacrifices of its fallen heroes and heroines in the cause of the struggle.

In truth,29 years in the life of an organization is no joke.There were

times when former President,chief Olusegun Obasanjo ordered that OPC members should be shot at sight.There were times when there was huge and obvious gap between OPC and all the security agencies, including the police and other agencies.There were times when individual ego and factional crises almost tore the organization apart.There were times when the late Pa Fredrick Faseun and Aare Gani Adams had to be in jail as a sacrifice for defending the Yoruba race.There are stories and there are stories to be told, yet for another day.

However,one interesting aspect of the OPC story is the determination, courage and ability of a young man to make the difference by setting the pace to make the OPC what it is today.

Over the years, our amiable leader, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has made tremendous impacts,making OPC an organization for the future.

He has successfully rebranded the organization,with members of the organization becoming royal fathers in Yoruba land.That is the vision of a transformer and leader of a generation.

For the doubting Thomas, OPC has its National Secretariat- the Oodua House in Ikeja Lagos.

And the organization is enjoying cordial relationship with all the security agencies in Nigeria.OPC has succeeded in complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies on all security- related issues.

Therefore, last Tuesday, August 29 when members of the National Coordinating Council (NCC) were celebrating and singing the Yoruba song that “Ara San,Ategun Fe,iji Ja, ko gbe wa lo,Oye Kaa du pe”.

Reflecting on that inspiring song alone,I drew inspiration from the courage of a leader that says,:”there were times when there was a loud rumbling of a thunder and the wave was strong.There were times when there was increase uptick and turbulence.There were crisis,there were trying moments in the life of the organization,but in spite of all these crises and turbulences,there are reasons for us to thank God by appreciating His abundant grace and protection over all members of the organization.

So, as OPC celebrated its 29th anniversary,I can understand the story of how the organization had fared and struggled in order to be where it is today.

Going forward,I see hope. I see freedom.I see joy and happiness.I see restoration of our culture and identity. I see redemption.I see success and fulfilment of the long dream of the Yoruba to be the leading races in the world.

And finally,in all of these,I see unity and peace in Yoruba land.

As our great ancestor,Oduduwa and our forebears are now ready to restore the hope of a deprived nation, through the OPC led by the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

. Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos.