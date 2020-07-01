Super Falcons’ striker, Desire Oparanozie, has sealed a deal with Dijonnais FC of France.

The goal poacher revealed this via her Twitter handle: @oparanozie9.

Oparanozie tweeted: “OOfficially, I am now a Dijonnais.

“I am very happy starting a new adventure with this club.

“The object is to help my new team attain greater heights. Come on Dijonnais.”

Oparanozie parted ways with Guingamp following the expiration of her contract with the club.

During her stay at Guingamp, the former Bayelsa Queens star scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances, and was named captain for the 2019-20 season, leading them to a French Women’s Cup semi-final before the COVID-19 outbreak.