Oparanozie close to full fitness, Aussie captain Kerr still uncertain

Nigeria’s power forward Desire Oparanozie could play some part in Thursday’s cracker with the co-hosts at the Lang Park, as she appears to have substantially recovered from the injury she copped on the last day of the final training camp in Gold Coast.

She trained on her own, kicking the ball on the side of the pitch as the other 21 players were drilled the coaching crew.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who saved a penalty taken by non-pareil Christine Sinclair and won the MVP award on the day, was allowed off perhaps to relax her nerves.

The China-based star could play some part in Thursday’s game, with the need to get goals and the knock to Asisat Oshoala.

The technical crew also have the versatile Jennifer Echegini on the roster, as well as Uchenna Kanu.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Sam Kerr is still doubtful for the clash as she continues to nurse the injury that ruled her out of the first game against the Irish.