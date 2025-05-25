OOU spokesman inducted as NIPR Fellow

In recognition of his outstanding professional contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence in public relations practice, the Deputy Registrar in charge of the Corporate Affairs Division at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Niyi Oduwole, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Oduwole, a public relations guru and seasoned administrator, was honoured on Thursday at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of NIPR in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event was a part of the activities of the just concluded 2025 Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW).

The University spokesman was decorated as a Fellow by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, who also installed the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, as a Patron of the Institute during the historic ceremony.

Oduwole, who joined the NIPR in 1992 and became a full member in 2001, equally holds the membership of other bodies, including the International Public Relations Communication and Marketing Network, Canada; Public Relations Society of America; Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA); and Association of University Administrators (AUA), United Kingdom.

At various times, Oduwole has served OOU meritoriously in many capacities, earning distinction and bringing credit to the institution through his outstanding contributions.

Outside the university, and as part of his services to the nation, the new NIPR Fellow has contributed to educational development, using his expertise in crisis management, industrial relations, strategy formulation and implementation as well as excellent communication skills to help sustain peaceful co-existence among members of many university communities and their host communities.

Also Read:

In his address at the induction ceremony, Neliaku stated that the new Fellows of the Institute were selected after a rigorous screening of candidates aspiring for the NIPR Fellowship by the Fellowship Advisory Committee of the professional body.

He congratulated the new Fellows on their achievement, noting that the distinction was a testament to their dedication, expertise, and contributions to the field of public relations.

Speaking after his induction, Oduwole dedicated his achievement to his family, mentors, and colleagues, and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the public relations profession in Nigeria through innovative practices and mentorship.

He pledged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in public relations practice, and to contribute to the growth and development of the profession

The Deputy Registrar also appreciated the delegates from Ogun NIPR for honouring him and expressed his determination to continue to support the Chapter in achieving its set objectives in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Institute.

Oduwole restated commitment to using his skills and expertise to make a difference in the society and also inspire others to strive for excellence and uphold ethical standards.

Post Views: 17