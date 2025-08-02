OOU Senate honours 17 retired professors for distinguished service

The Senate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, has honoured 17 retired professors for their outstanding services and contributions to the growth and development of the institution.

The recognition took place during the Special Senate meeting which was held at the institution’s Senate Chamber, in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the honoured retirees include Prof. Emmanuel George; Prof. Olufemi Adeyemi; Prof. Olatunji Odedeyi; Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella; Prof. Olukayode Oyesiku; Prof. Durotoye Olanrewaju and Prof. Jacob Akinyemi.

Others are Prof. Olugbenga Adebawo; Prof. Oluseyi Eniolorunda, Prof. Oluranti Familoni ; Prof. Rasaki Odunaike; Prof. Olusoji Daniel; Prof. Opoola Oyedeji; Prof. John Aihonsu; Prof. Adebiyi Abosede; Prof. Abimbola Amoo and Prof. Kayode Olurin.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, who chaired the session alongside other principal officers of the university celebrated the retirees for their tireless efforts in shaping the minds of countless students

They also commended the retirees for advancing knowledge through research and providing leadership in their respective fields.

Agboola praised the retirees for their selfless service, mentorship and commitment to the university’s mission and vision.

He noted that many of the retirees had been part of the university since inception, making significant impacts on the institution’s growth and development.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to them for the legacy bequeathed to the university, while describing the Special Senate Session as first of its kind.

He disclosed that other members of the university community that had also retired would equally be honoured in due time.

He acknowledged the significant roles played by the retirees in repositioning the university for global competitiveness and making it a true citadel of academic excellence.

He also expressed hope that their legacy would continue to inspire future generations of staff and students.

Agboola also urged the retired professors to continue to be involved in the university’s activities even after retirement

“I want to thank you because all these laudable things that we are doing today, you laid the foundation.

“I know that many of you started this university even when there was no hope that it would survive.

“If somebody gave his life when he didn’t know that such thing will survive and he had options elsewhere but decided to come here, I think they deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

Some members of Senate took turns to speak about the retirees, while paying glowing tributes to them individually and collectively.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Prof. Kayode Olurin, a former Provost of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Aiyetoro Campus, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.

“Today is a memorable day for all of us. Many of us have served for over four decades, through challenging times.

‘We are thankful for this honour, and we pledge to continue supporting the university in every way possible,” Olurin said.

He also used the opportunity to advocate reforms in pension administration to ensure timely access to retirement benefits by retirees.

