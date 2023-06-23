OOU: Abiodun commissions multi-million naira project donated by US-based alumnus

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a multi-million naira law resource centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, which was donated by Dr. Olusegun Asekun, an alumnus of the University based in the United States of America, lauding the kind gesture of the donor.

He stressed the importance of alumni associations and their members in enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Justice and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olusina Ogungbade, the governor stated that since government alone cannot fund the education sector, all hands must be on the deck to achieve proper funding.

According to him, well-meaning individuals must be involved to complement government’s interventions in educational development at all levels.

Abiodun recalled how the missionaries played crucial roles in the nation’s education growth with various pioneering efforts that had remained indelible.

He added: “So, it is gratifying that the donor has keyed into this history and has decided to use his personal resources to give back to the society.

“I congratulate the donor not only for the fact that he was able to conceptualise this building, but also that he was able to see the project through.”

The governor, while congratulating the donor, who is a distinguished New York licensed attorney, noted that he had joined the list of prominent Nigerian lawyers making impressive contributions to education.

He said: “I wish you the best in your future endeavours.

“I will conclude by advising other professionals who have passed through this school to also do the same thing.

“It shouldn’t be lawyers alone.”

Speaking earlier, the donor said he was grateful to God for giving him the grace and the resources to fulfill one of his life ambitions.

Dr. Asekun, who graduated from the University’s Faculty of Law in 1992, promised to make provision for the maintenance of the resource centre by setting up a foundation to raise N200 million.

He further said: “While I was in this University, I was one of the first students to set up a law practice on campus.

“While doing all these, we were not exposed to any resource that could have helped us other than the law library.

“We were not exposed to any practical tips on how to be a successful lawyer.

“All that we knew was the theoretical part of our programme.

“In 1991, Prof. Justus Sokefun recognised my advocacy skill, and nominated me to represent this University at the Teslim Elias International Moot Court competition at the Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.

“We did not win the competition but we got to semi-finals.

“This was the place I first came in contact with moot court resources.

“I subsequently purported in my heart that if I became a successful lawyer, I would build a world class resource centre for this University.

“My belief, therefore, is that this project is one of the reasons why God allowed me to have a successful legal career.

“I would therefore be an ungrateful brat if I failed to fulfil that vow.”

Both the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University, Prof. Toyin Ashiru, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, commended the donor for making invaluable contributions to his alma mater.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Dr. Asekun, accompanied by his wife, Simisola, laid the foundation stone of the project named: “Olusegun Asekun Law Resource Centre.”

—