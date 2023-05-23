Ooni’s wife, Queen Ronke organizes Africa Fashion Week Brazil

As part of the efforts to promote African cultural heritage through Adire fabrics, the amiable wife of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Her Majesty, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi has concluded arrangements to organize the first edition of Africa Fashion Week Brazil.

Queen Aderonke who is a leading voice in the promotion of the African textile and garment industry partnered with Businesswoman Silvana Saraiva, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and CEO of FeaFro institute in Brazil to host the first of its kind Afro Brazilian fashion festival in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The founder of Africa Fashion Week London, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and CEO Adire Oodua Textile Training Hub, Vice Chairman House of Oduduwa Foundation and the co founder Africa Fashion Week Brazil in a statement said her mission is to preserve, share and protect African textile legacies.

According to the Queen, designers from Ghana, London, Paris and Nigeria will have the opportunity of showcasing the richness of African culture through fashion in Brazil.

She said that the first of its kind Africa Fashion Week Brazil which commences on May 25, 2023 at Sao Paolo, Brazil has Providus Bank as the enterprise sponsors for the event.

She further explained that the event will open opportunity for the convergence of African and Afro Brazilian designers with the aim of promoting trade and investment in the creative industry, adding that the event will feature industry innovation workshops, B2B and B2C, export and import channels.

Heading the delegation of Nigerian designers according to the Queen, is Ejiro Amos Tafiri, a creative power house and one of the most sustainable fast grown brands in Africa.

“Our very own adire fabric is going to take center stage at Africa Fashion Week Brazil with brands like Adire teems, Wuraola4lar, Fashion By Ashani, Pillz n Poizn showcasing the richness of the Ooni of Ife’s Adire Oodua Textiles

“Africa Fashion Week Brazil is part of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria. The event which opens on the 25th of May celebrating Africa day is going to bring together African and Afro Brazilian designers with the aim of promoting trade and investment in the creative industry. The event will feature industry innovation workshops, B2B and B2C, export and import channels.”

Meanwhile, the African foremost king, Ooni Ogunwusi who has been the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Africa fashion week brand for nearly a decade expressed delight over this new feather being added to the African fashion week brand as Nigeria and Brazil are the most populous Black nations in the world.

Ooni said event of this nature will expose Nigerian designers to a brand new audience and Brazilians are in love with everything that has to do with the Yoruba culture.

Recall that Queen Ronke has showcased over 2000 African brands to a global audience, since she started her Africa Fashion Week London in 2011.

Among notable designers billed for the event include Blingshiki, Wuraola4lar, Pillz n Poizn, Adire Teems, Chiefo, Fresh By Dotun, Fashion By Ashani, Blingshiki on the Nigerian contingent. Mary Martin from London, Gary Pie from Ghana, Abi Creations from Paris while the duo of Meninos Rei and KUAVI lead other Afro-Brazilians designers to the event.

The Ooni who doubles as Co-chairman National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria NCTRN in company of his two wives Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi and Queen Mariam Anako Ogunwusi had earlier this year taken his Pan African Cultural, Unity and Business Initiatives to Brazil where he was hosted by the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.