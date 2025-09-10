Ooni’s Press Officer to train over 500 Nigerians in news writing

Sodiq Lawal, the Press Officer to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 1, has concluded plans to train no fewer than 500 Nigerians on practical communication skills, including news writing, copywriting, CV drafting, and project writing.

The initiative by Lawal, organised in partnership with Sam Socials and Dtruth Insights, is a four-week online training programme.

It is scheduled to commence on October 10, 2025 by 7pm.

According to the organisers, the training is designed to equip participants with practical skills for future transformation, with a focus on social media management, content creation, social media graphics design, growth and engagement, and analytics.

Speaking on the programme, Lawal explained that the idea stemmed from the need to bridge the gap between young Nigerians and opportunities in media, communications, and digital branding.

He stressed that participants would not only acquire theoretical knowledge, but also hands-on experience to prepare them for professional advancement.

The facilitators for the training include Lawal, who currently serves as the Ooni’s Press Officer, and Samuel Durosomo, a social media manager.

Both will handle different aspects of the sessions tailored to meet the needs of aspiring journalists, digital marketers, and content creators.

Organisers disclosed that the registration fee is pegged at N10,000, with each participant expected to receive a certificate of completion at the end of the programme.

They added that the training would accommodate over 500 participants across Nigeria, with enquiries and registration already ongoing through dedicated contact lines: +2349037160966 or +2348105899238.

