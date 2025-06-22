Ooni’s palace faults viral video on Ooni-Alaafin Abuja encounter

The Palace of the Ooni of Ife has condemned the release of a viral video by The Oyo Legacies, which it says misrepresented the cordial interaction between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, at the West Africa Economic Summit held in Abuja on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media & Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Sunday.

The statement clarified that the Ooni, who holds key positions as Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Permanent Chairman, Southern Nigeria Council of Traditional Rulers, had arrived early and was seated in the VIP lounge in the company of other dignitaries.

“The event was the West Africa Economic Summit held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja on Saturday and the conference had hardly closed in the afternoon when The Oyo Legacies, a media wing of the palace of Alaafin posted an edited video only showing Baba Alaafin refusing to greet Baba Ooni against the true representation of the conduct of the Oyo monarch yesterday.

“The Co-chairman, National Council Of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) and Permanent Chairman, Southern Nigeria Council Of Traditional Rulers(SNCTR) who is also the Permanent Chairman, Osun State Council of Obas And Chiefs, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja, the Ooni of Ife had already been ushered in and was majestically seated at the VIP waiting room of the conference centre alongside some of his business associates and friends including: Balogun Lai Labode Ph.D, Kurunmi of Ijaye & Are Ona-Kakanfo-Elect of Egbaland, Bashorun Eniola Fayose, Bashorun Adunbarin Oodua & Awise of Orile-Igbon and Dr Ayo Falil Abina, the Asoju Oodua who were all equally invited participants at the first of its economic summit in the West Africa sub regional block.”

According to the palace, when the Alaafin arrived, he approached the Ooni directly in a gesture of respect and friendship and not as otherwise reported.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Akeem Owoade, Elewuetu I, few minutes later arrived his own royal candour and walked straight (even ignoring his allocated seat) to the Ooni’s seat for royal greetings while the Arole Oduduwa (in his usual 2nd-To-None humble character) reciprocated the honour accorded him the Alaafin as he rose to welcome his brother traditional ruler while both exchanged pleasantries and few jokes before Alaafin eventually went to take his seat he had earlier bypassed alongside his amiable queen”, the statement continued.

The Ooni’s Palace further explained how both monarchs entered the conference hall and were seated in accordance with protocol.

“When they were both called upon to move into the main hall of the conference centre, it was the Ooni that first left the VIP waiting room, and almost same time followed by the Alaafin to take their respective seats officially tagged in their names inside the hall where the event was ready to be kicked off by the Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the statement further explained.

However, the palace described the viral video as misleading and damaging. “Having set the record straight above, it is hereby found so disheartening the manner of arrogance with which Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin Akeem Owoade, Elewuetu I was reported yesterday in a videocast released by his own media promoters; Oyo Legacies, who blatantly refused to report their principal in his true and positive conduct of virtuous enviability greatly displayed in his exchange of pleasantries with the Ooni and other dignitaries in Abuja yesterday. Either you like it or not, members of the public must react to such information disseminations”, the palace added in the statement.

The palace strongly criticised the media team of the Alaafin, urging them to be better trained in managing the public image of their principal.

“The roles of media handlers to their principals primarily involve acting as a communication bridge between the principal and the public and other stakeholders, they must work to support their principal by managing his image in a way to get him loved and respected in the society not to get him hated and disrespected as the said video has caused.

“Kabiyesi Alaafin Owoade did excellently well in his approach to Kabiyesi Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Ogunwusi in Abuja yesterday, and it should have been so adequately reported by The Oyo Legacies showcasing him as a monarch of peace and harmony that he is and not otherwise, which the video has portrayed him.

“Alaafin Owoade, going by his conduct yesterday, is a man of peace and someone who values relationships. He even seized the opportunity yesterday to book an appointment to visit the Ooni at Ile-Ife before this week runs out. All Baba should do is to ensure that the palace media team be subjected to training in the areas of work ethics and protocols of the Principal’s Image Management. Alaafin’s Media Team Must Be Regiged!!!”

