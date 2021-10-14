Ooni’s Birthday: Hundreds benefit from free healthcare

Hundreds of Ile-Ife, Osun State residents, especially the aged, are benefitting from the free healthcare services sponsored by the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Toyin Kolade.

The free healthcare initiative was put together to commemorate the birthday of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

It was held on Wednesday at Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife.

The free treatment is to assist the poor and the vulnerable, particularly those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Iyalaje Oodua, who was represented by a public health expert, Dr. Juliana Harriman, praised beneficiaries for coming out in their numbers to be educated and treated for various health challenges.

She promised to continue with the exercise beyond the Ooni’s birthday celebration.

“Yes, you have turned out in numbers and this has indeed impressed my Principal, Princess Toyin Kolade, the Iyalaje Oodua Worldwide, who has asked me to tell you all that this exercise will be done regularly,” Harriman said.

The exercise was segmented into health education on prevention and management of high blood pressure and diabetes, fasting blood sugar test and visual accuracy test.

Prof. Olapeju Esimai, who is the head of the Community Health Department, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, was the Guest Speaker.

Esimai said: “My mothers and sisters, please take care of your health, use your drugs adequately and remember that health is wealth.

“These is the way to motivate Iyalaje Oodua, who has done this for you so that she can come back to do more for you.”

The beneficiaries, who were attended to in turns, prayed for the Iyalaje Oodua and the Ooni.

A beneficiary, Saidatu Ajoke, expressed joy as she prayed fervently for the sponsor of the programme.

:This is a huge sign that we the elderly are still regarded, showing love to us and right now I am filled with joy. I wish him (Ooni) a happy birthday and long life and may he reign long on the throne of his ancestors,” the woman, who could not hide her joy spoke in Yoruba language.

The second phase of the health outreach is scheduled to hold on October 15 with the free treatment for women and ladies suffering from Urinary Tract Infections.

There will also be lectures on the cure and prevention of the diseases.

The free treatment is sponsored by Hopes Alive Initiative, an Ooni of Ife’s Charity Outfit, being run by Princess Temitope Adesegun.