Ooni speaks on report of private jet promise by Senator

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has debunked the rumour that Senator Ademola Adeleke had promised him a private jet gift.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni of Ife’s Palace.

The statement, signed by Moses Olafare, admonished the general public to disregard a viral report that stated that the gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election in the state during a courtesy visit on Wednesday promised to procure an aircraft for the Ooni.

He said that there was no such report issued from the palace despite the fact that the politician’s speech was twisted by some writers with hidden intentions, including to drag the respected stool of the Ooni in the mud.

The Press Secretary clarified that the truth could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit.

Olafare added that Ooni’s singular request was for a credible election, devoid of crisis for the betterment of all, which the PDP chieftain agreed to.

According to him, it is the usual character of all political office aspirants and parties candidates without exception, including the visiting Senator Adeleke, to make several promises like the reconstruction of roads in Ile-Ife and completion of the Osun State Airport project at Ido-Osun, among others.

He added: “Sadly, these developmental bullet points were mischievously ignored in the viral news reports.

“On the controversial ‘Private Jet’, it is a common knowledge that the Adeleke family has a fleet of private planes which could have been the basis for the governorship hopeful to have lightly said.

“Royal Father, private jet you may need for your trips are readily available.”

Olafare stated that it is ridiculous to see such misinformation trend on supposed credible news platforms, including national dailies.

According to him, the palace of the Ooni wishes to caution the general public from erroneously believing the false report as it is a lie from the pit of hell.

The Press Secretary said Adeleke’s visit was not the first and would never be the last political visit to the Ooni and other traditional rulers across the state as we are already approaching the election year in Osun, while other aspirants, including the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, are still coming to make their promises as usual.