Ooni Ogunwusi @ 51: A reign of peace, unity, cultural renaissance, by Sodiq Lawal

In the sacred city of Ile-Ife, Osun State, the cradle of the Yoruba race and spiritual heart of an ancient civilisation, the air is filled once again with celebration and reflection as His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, marks his 51st birthday. The day is not just about the passing of another year, but a reminder of a journey defined by purpose, peace, and profound cultural rebirth.

Since ascending the revered throne of Oduduwa in 2015, Ooni Ogunwusi has stood tall as a unifier of peoples and traditions, breathing new life into the ancient institution he represents. His reign has become a shining testament to the power of cultural diplomacy restoring dignity to Yoruba heritage while building bridges across Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

At 51, Ooni Ogunwusi embodies the renaissance spirit, a modern monarch rooted deeply in ancestral wisdom, yet forward-looking in thought and action. His reign has been marked by efforts to demystify traditional leadership and make the palace an epicentre of development, dialogue, and youth empowerment. For him, royalty is not just about crowns and rituals; it is about service, vision, and impact.

Under his watch, Ile-Ife has evolved into more than a historical city; it has become a living hub of innovation, tourism, and interfaith harmony. The Ooni has consistently emphasised peace and tolerance, preaching unity among ethnic and religious groups, and urging Nigerians to rediscover the values that bind them as one family under God.

In his quest for peace, Ooni Ogunwusi has never shied away from difficult conversations. He has mediated conflicts, comforted victims of crises, and lent his voice to national reconciliation. His belief that traditional rulers must be partners in governance has earned him respect across political and social divides. In a nation of complex diversities, his calm authority and inclusive leadership stand as beacons of hope.

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, Ooni Ogunwusi has become a cultural ambassador, promoting Yoruba civilisation as a global heritage. His visits to the Caribbean, the Americas, and Europe have rekindled ancestral connections and inspired Africans in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots. Through his advocacy, African culture is being redefined not as a relic of the past, but as a foundation for the future.

Equally notable is his devotion to empowering the youth and women. Through several initiatives and foundations under his leadership, the Ooni has championed education, entrepreneurship, and capacity building. He believes the strength of any nation lies in its young people and he has consistently provided platforms for them to thrive in business, culture, and technology.

Spiritually, the Ooni’s message remains one of faith and divine purpose. He has often declared that his reign is guided by Olodumare (God Almighty), emphasising humility and the sacred duty of kingship. For him, leadership is stewardship, and every opportunity to serve is an opportunity to uplift humanity.

Ooni Ogunwusi’s 51 years on earth and nearly a decade on the throne tell a story of grace and responsibility. From his early entrepreneurial success to his ascension as the Arole Oduduwa, he has navigated life’s turns with courage and vision. His reign continues to inspire a new generation of Africans to believe in their culture, embrace innovation, and lead with compassion.

As he celebrates another year, tributes flow from far and near from global institutions to the ordinary people whose lives he has touched. Each message echoes a shared sentiment: that the Ooni’s reign has brought renewal, peace, and pride to the Yoruba nation and beyond. His journey at 51 is not merely about years lived, but about lives changed.

For a traditional ruler in a modern world, balancing ancient customs with the demands of contemporary leadership is no small task. Yet, Ooni Ogunwusi has achieved it with grace.

The Ooni has proven that tradition and progress can coexist and that culture can be a catalyst for development, not an obstacle to it.

