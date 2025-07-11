Ooni offers prayers for Nigeria as Ile-Ife celebrates 2025 Yeyemolu festival

The ancient city of Ile-Ife came alive on Thursday with colours, chants, drumming and spiritual fervour as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, led the 2025 celebration of the revered Yeyemolu Festival, honouring the legendary Queen Yeyemolu, the first wife of the first Ooni of Ife.

This was according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare.

At the heart of the festivities, the Ooni offered solemn prayers for the peace, unity, and prosperity of Nigeria, calling on the Almighty Olodumare to guide the nation’s leaders and protect its people from hardship and insecurity.

He further urged Nigerians to embrace their cultural roots and remain steadfast in values that promote harmony and collective progress.

“We must return to the values that built us. I pray today not just for Ile-Ife, but for all Nigerians, for peace to reign across our land,” the Ooni said during a spiritual address held at the Yeyemolu Well inside the palace grounds.

The Yeyemolu Festival, celebrated annually, commemorates the life and legacy of Queen Yeyemolu, who, after being denied the joy of motherhood and displaced by a new wife, transformed into a well within the palace, becoming an eternal symbol of purity, sacrifice, and spiritual guidance.

To date, every Ooni is believed to be spiritually married first to Yeyemolu.

Devotees and visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora flooded the Ooni’s palace, some seeking fertility, others spiritual cleansing, and many simply to witness the rich traditions of the Yoruba people.

Ritual dances, prayers, and chanted invocations were performed by priestesses and traditionalists in her honour.

Mrs Morounkeji Adepoju, a devotee from Oyo, who travelled with her women’s group, said, “Yeyemolu is not just a goddess to us; she is a mother. I drank her water when I was battling barrenness for ten years. Today, I have twins. Coming back here is a thanksgiving journey for me.”

Another worshipper, Elder Adebayo Famuyiwa from Ekiti, expressed his reverence for the annual rite.

He said, “This festival is a reminder that we are not alone. Our ancestors still walk with us, and their spirits protect and guide us. The Ooni is doing well by preserving this tradition.”

This year’s event was marked by an elaborate processional of women in white, singing folk hymns that extolled Yeyemolu’s virtues of selflessness and divine loyalty.

Young maidens carried calabashes of water drawn from the sacred well, symbolising blessings to be shared among the community.

The 2025 edition was particularly significant due to the large turnout of youth groups and international Yoruba descendants who participated in the cultural reawakening drive spearheaded by the Ooni himself.

