Her Royal Majesty, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has visited amiable Prophet and Shepherd-in-Charge of Champions Royal Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, at his 80,000 seater City of Wonders in Abuja.

Her Royal Highness, who worshipped with the ministry during the Sunday service, was elated to be a guest of the clergy.

Decked in her Royal garb, Prophetess Ogunwusi described Prophet Iginla as a quiet but fiery Man of God on the altar, with whom she has had a cordial relationship over time.

She sang some old gospel songs like Peace Like a River, Have Got My Mind Made Up, and raised a prayer for Prophet Iginla.

Iginla too showered encomium on the Oni of Ife for allowing his wife to visit the ministry.

He also appreciated the queen’s mother, Rev. Funmi, for accompanying her.

He described the Olori as a humble and wonderful person.